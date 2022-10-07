Scene in Petaluma: Cows in the fog

“I took this picture on the first day of Fall this year,” writes local photographer Robert Watson, describing a photo that, at first glance, is a bit difficult to figure out. A mysterious grouping of shapes that turn out to be the rear ends of jersey cows, the black-and-white image plays out against a subtly two-tone background where the foggy dark meets the misty grass.

If images can be nominated to become a jigsaw puzzle, we nominate this one.

“I was driving down Bodega highway toward Valley Ford for breakfast,” he explains. “It was early morning, and fog was hanging on the ground like a blanket. I noticed this group of cows just off the highway feeding. The line of cows seemed to disappear into the fog. It seemed dreamlike and felt like a great representation of ‘Fall is here!’ to me.”

More of Watson’s photography can be viewed at 628Elm.com.

