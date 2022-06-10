Scene in Petaluma: Crossing paths

“It is hard to believe how much beauty and life exists a few miles outside of town,” wrote Tony Johnson in submitting this striking photo of a deer tentatively crossing a hiking path at Petaluma’s Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility near the Petaluma River.

In the distance, a cyclist approaches, appearing to slow down so as to allow the deer its space. It’s a perfect illustration of the confluence of human activity and the natural world that defines Petaluma in the spring.

“This time of year, hikers at Ellis Creek can see baby ducks and geese wandering down the trail or swimming in ponds behind their watchful parents,” Johnson points out. “Overhead hawks coast along looking for a meal while trying their best to avoid attacking blackbirds. Meanwhile, a photographer spots a deer crossing the road. Some days the world just smiles.”

