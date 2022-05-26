Subscribe

Scene in Petaluma: ‘Dawn Patrol’

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 26, 2022, 7:00AM

“6:30 a.m., high tide, Petaluma river, aboard Serenity, a couple of weeks ago.” So writes David Armstrong in submitting this photograph of the sun rising over Petaluma. Just enough of the boat is visible to know that this was taken while on the water, a gorgeous spot to take in the dawn in one of the most beautiful spots in the Bay Area.

“Scene in Petaluma” is a weekly feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Do you have a recent photograph that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we will choose one to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette