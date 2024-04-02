Scene in Petaluma: Double Rainbow over Walker Road

The weather being what it’s been, we at the Argus-Courier have received a larger-than-usual number of double rainbow photographs over the last few weeks. It seems that anyone with a camera - which is pretty much everyone - has snapped one of the multiple rainbows, double and otherwise, that have shimmered and shone over our town. We can’t run all of these photos when they are sent to us, of course, but this one, from local photographer Robert Watson, is so striking and beautiful and dramatic we simply had to share it.

“The intermittent thunderstorms on Saturday provided the perfect backdrop for chasing rainbows around town,” Watson said, explaining the shot. “Social media was flooded with people sharing beautiful pictures of the show. At times, individuals pulled over or stepped out of doorways just to witness the captivating sky and clouds. Inspired, I grabbed my camera and ventured out Bodega. Although my quest for a rainbow over Two Rock didn't yield the proverbial pot of gold, stumbling upon a partial double rainbow further down Bodega, hovering above Walker Road, felt equally enriching.”

For more of Watson’s photography, visit www.628Elm.com. Scene in Petaluma” is a regular feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Do you have a recent photograph (maybe two?) that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we will choose one to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.