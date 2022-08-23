Scene in Petaluma: Downtown’s Bunya-Bunya tree

Among Petaluma’s most iconic and photogenic downtown structures is the stunning Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, a gorgeous, camera-ready edifice that is not easily upstaged. But don’t tell that to the soaring Bunya-Bunya Tree standing beside the building, doing its best to remind passersby that sometime the most striking photography subjects are those made by nature — especially when they are so tall a picture-taker has to step back (way, way back) to capture the whole thing.

“I took this picture while having coffee at Avid Coffee across the street,” explained Renate Chestnut, in a note accompanying her submission of this stunning shot of the museum and the tree. “The sunlight on the side of the building had caught my eye, and that large tree had always fascinated me,” she said. “I wanted to find out its name, but it took me a while before I found time to visit the museum again and ask the receptionist, who searched for the information and finally found a sheet with not only the name, but lots of information and some pictures — including one of the huge cones of the tree.”

The Bunya Pine, by the way, is an Australian tree species that can grow to 150 feet and sometimes higher. Because of its resemblance to the Monkey Puzzle Tree of South America, the Bunya-Bunya is sometimes known as the False Monkey Puzzle Tree. The cones, by the way, contain edible nuts. In "The Useful Native Plants of Australia,“ published in 1889, author J.H. Maiden reports of those nuts, "They are sweet before being perfectly ripe, and after that resemble roasted chestnuts in taste.”

They are also, not surprisingly, rather heavy.

“Shortly after we had moved to Petaluma 10 years ago,” Chestnut said in her note, “we visited the museum for the first time and were warned about the enormous cones of the Bunya-Bunya tree, which weigh 10 pounds or more and fall down in September or October – good reason not to sit under this tree!”

