Scene in Petaluma: Drought-surviving Sunflower thrives in shade of plum tree

“Dozens of little sunflower plants started growing around our Magnolia Hills neighborhood this spring, sprouted from seeds dropped by wild birds after visiting one family’s feeder,” wrote Peatluma photographer Steve Ayala, in submitting this smile-inducing shot of a sun-drenched sunflower.

“Drying ground since last Christmas’ rains killed most of the young plants, but here’s one that thrived in the shade of a golden plum tree,” Ayala added. “The tree itself had sprouted from fruit dropped by a bird a couple decades ago.”

Ayala noted that he sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower.

“Perhaps the seeds filling our neighbor’s bird feeder were grown there,” he wonders. “I'm reminded of the grandmother who handed sunflower seeds to passing soldiers.”

