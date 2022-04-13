Scene in Petaluma: Flower power

To some people, lawn waste is just that. To others, it’s an opportunity.

“The photo was taken of my lawn with fallen flowers from my camellia tree,” explains photographer Gail Calvello of Petaluma. We like this. A lot. Hopefully, this signals the beginning of a trend, and from now on, before all of the raking and bagging, more fallen leaves and flower petals will be employed to make pictures and spread messages of peace, love and creativity.

