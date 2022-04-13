Subscribe

Scene in Petaluma: Flower power

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 13, 2022, 1:00PM

To some people, lawn waste is just that. To others, it’s an opportunity.

“The photo was taken of my lawn with fallen flowers from my camellia tree,” explains photographer Gail Calvello of Petaluma. We like this. A lot. Hopefully, this signals the beginning of a trend, and from now on, before all of the raking and bagging, more fallen leaves and flower petals will be employed to make pictures and spread messages of peace, love and creativity.

“Scene in Petaluma” is a weekly feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Do you have a recent photograph that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we’ll choose one (or maybe two) to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.

