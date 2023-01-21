Scene in Petaluma: Fog and light in black and white

Argus-Courier’s Photo of the Week (as submitted by local readers)|
PHOTOS BY MICHAL VENERA
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
January 21, 2023, 10:18AM
Updated 9 minutes ago

There is something about the way light plays through the fog that is especially well-captured when photographed in black and white. Bay Area photographer Michal Venera proves this with some haunting black and white shots taken a few weeks ago along D Street just outside of Petaluma. The dreamy, ethereal world that Venera captures in these shots is as mysterious as it is strikingly beautiful.

