Scene in Petaluma: Helen Putnam’s Monster Tree

On a recent walk in Petaluma’s Helen Putnam Park, at the top of the trail leading down to Oxford Court, local resident Susan Panttaja noticed something she’d never scene before.

There is a tree that looks like a monster.

“It’s a monster tree,” she says. “A three-eyed monster tree, to be exact. I’ve passed it a million times without noticing.”

Well, now some of use will never be able to not see it. Though for the record, we can only find two eyes.

