Scene in Petaluma: High flying at the Fair

Scene in Petaluma is a weekly feature in which we share one or two recent photographs sent in by the camera-wielding adventurers, explorers and artists of Petaluma. We choose our favorites, and share them with our readers. Keep reading to find info on how to submit a photo.

““I can fly!!”

So notes William Cloud, a Petaluma photographer who submitted this striking pair of air-born, black-and-white photographs taken at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in June. Added Cloud, “Petaluma Fairgrounds was alive and well over the weekend, ending a two year drought.”

