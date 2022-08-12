Scene in Petaluma: Hungry baby birds

Scene in Petaluma is a weekly feature in which we share a recent photograph sent in by the camera-wielding adventurers, explorers and artists of Petaluma. You send them to us, we choose our favorites, and then we share them with our readers. Keep reading to find info on how to submit a photo.

“This photo was taken a year ago,” said Petaluma playwright Bob Canning, in forwarding the Argus-Courier this heart-stoppingly gorgeous photo of three newborn baby birds demanding to be fed. The photo was sent in on Monday. “We have two pots of geraniums that stay busy all summer,” the note continued. “The one closest to our kitchen is now vacant as the four chicks fledged last week. The furthest one has five eggs in it. It’s such a joy to see Mother Nature bless us with this Beauty.”

Canning, a former writer for Walt Disney and a multi-award-winning playwright, originally posted this picture on Facebook on August 7, 2021, along with the following description.

“We have two potted geraniums hanging from our porch that often serve as maternity wards. This morning I found these little gaping mouths. Anxiously waiting Mama to come home to feed them. It’s been about 90 minutes.”

That note was eventually amended, in all caps.

“MAMA CAME BACK TO FEED HER BABIES AFTER I POSTED THIS.”

“Scene in Petaluma” is a weekly feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Do you have a recent photograph that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we will choose one to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.