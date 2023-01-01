Scene in Petaluma: Inside Aces Over Eights

“I needed some photographs for a class I was taking,” explained local photographer Gail Sickler, in a note along with the photos she recently submitted for Scene in Petaluma. “I arranged with Aces Over Eights, located on Helen Putnam Plaza in downtown Petaluma, to come to their shop on November 18, 2022 with my trusty Canons (film and digital).”

Though Sickler confessed to seeing the entrance of a tattoo parlor as “a bit intimidating,” she describes what she found inside as “a group of friendly, talented and committed artists.”

And the customers?

“Average people wanting a family crest … the birth dates of children … something to cover up the name of an old girlfriend … Snoopy,” she reported, with photos to back up her discoveries. “For an hour or two, I wandered around taking photos and chatting with the artists and the customers. And now? I already have a tattoo on my left ankle. I am making plans for my right wrist. I think it is time.”

