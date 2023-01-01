Subscribe

Scene in Petaluma: Inside Aces Over Eights

A local photographer captures shots from one of Petaluma’s most popular tattoo parlors.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
PHOTOS BY GAIL SICKLER
December 31, 2022, 11:40PM
Updated 1 hour ago

“I needed some photographs for a class I was taking,” explained local photographer Gail Sickler, in a note along with the photos she recently submitted for Scene in Petaluma. “I arranged with Aces Over Eights, located on Helen Putnam Plaza in downtown Petaluma, to come to their shop on November 18, 2022 with my trusty Canons (film and digital).”

Though Sickler confessed to seeing the entrance of a tattoo parlor as “a bit intimidating,” she describes what she found inside as “a group of friendly, talented and committed artists.”

And the customers?

“Average people wanting a family crest … the birth dates of children … something to cover up the name of an old girlfriend … Snoopy,” she reported, with photos to back up her discoveries. “For an hour or two, I wandered around taking photos and chatting with the artists and the customers. And now? I already have a tattoo on my left ankle. I am making plans for my right wrist. I think it is time.”

“Scene in Petaluma” is a regular feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Do you have a recent photograph (maybe two?) that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we will choose one to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette