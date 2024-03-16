Scene in Petaluma: Is Mother Nature preparing for St. Patrick’s Day?

A walk in the woods leads to a colorful photograph in this week’s showcase of one local photographer’s favorite new shot.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
PHOTO BY BOB CANNING
March 15, 2024, 5:37PM
Updated 5 minutes ago

“Walkies with our dog in West Petaluma brought us to this lush green scene that could easily be mistaken for a country lane somewhere in Ireland,” reported Petaluma wroter-photographer Bob Canning, in submitting this lush photo of a verdant creek, festively adorned with grass, moss and leaves of a certain color. “Happy St. Patrick’s Day and enjoy the green,” Canning added. “Wait! Is that leprechaun hiding behind that tree? Ha! Made ya look!.”

Scene in Petaluma” is a regular feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Do you have a recent photograph (maybe two?) that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we will choose one to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor