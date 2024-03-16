Scene in Petaluma: Is Mother Nature preparing for St. Patrick’s Day?

“Walkies with our dog in West Petaluma brought us to this lush green scene that could easily be mistaken for a country lane somewhere in Ireland,” reported Petaluma wroter-photographer Bob Canning, in submitting this lush photo of a verdant creek, festively adorned with grass, moss and leaves of a certain color. “Happy St. Patrick’s Day and enjoy the green,” Canning added. “Wait! Is that leprechaun hiding behind that tree? Ha! Made ya look!.”

