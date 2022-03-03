Scene in Petaluma: 'It is lovely to watch’

“I love driving up on the Sonoma Mountain roads to quiet my mind,” wrote Hope Stewart while submitting a pair of recent photos for consideration to Scene in Petaluma. She describes the drive in simple terms — “Just quiet, no music, two dogs i’n the back and the window down. I see all kinds of beautiful skies, clouds, shadows, mustard — and animals.”

Definitely animals.

On a recent drive, Stewart encountered a very large bull in the middle of the road.

“He said he had the right of way,” she reported. “I didn’t quarrel with him, and soon he let me pass.”

Impressive. The bull with the sexy rump-tattoo is hardly the most striking thing Stewart has seen on her drives, however. Without a doubt, the love-struck Zebra has to be one of the most eye-catching photo op she’s experienced.

“I don’t know why the zebra is on the mountain, but he/she and the horse, I believe, have a romantic relationship,” Stewart wrote in explanation of her photo of a bridled zebra comfortably canoodling with a small horse. “They love to just hang and be close,” she said. “It is lovely to watch.”

Stewart added that, as a photographer, she always looks forward to whatever awaits her on those quite, music-free, dog-accompanied sojourns on Sonoma Mountain.

“I love to wonder,” she said, “what I will see on the beginning of a new outing.”

