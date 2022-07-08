Scene in Petaluma: It’s shoe time, folks!

Scene in Petaluma is a weekly feature in which we share one or two recent photographs sent in by the camera-wielding adventurers, explorers and artists of Petaluma. We choose our favorites, and share them with our readers. Keep reading to find info on how to submit a photo.

“A story on every street corner.”

So begins local photographer Robert Caruso in a recent post on the Facebook page “I Love Petaluma!” accompanied by this photo of a well-worn, and seemingly lost, high-heeled sandal.

In explanation, Caruso writes, “I spotted this shoe at the corner of Petaluma Blvd N. and Washington St. this morning. The shoe appeared to be in good condition — not a shoe that would be thrown away or abandoned. Questions for the group: What is the story behind this shoe? How did it find its way to the corner? What happened to the owner? How did she get along with only one shoe?”

The answers posted include the obvious conclusion that drinking was involved, with some imaginative writers suggesting alien abduction or an attack by late-night vampires. And yes, more than a few folks made references to Cinderella, though this lonely slipper is clearly not made of glass.

