Scene in Petaluma: Miner’s Lettuce in Repose

Helen Putnam Park is arguably one of Petaluma’s most photogenic spots, and this week’s photo is a perfect example of why. Not only is Robert Watson’s black-and-white shot of trees and foliage a gorgeous example of visual poetry, the picture inspired the local photographer (628Elm.com) to describe in words the experience of visiting Helen Putnam that particular day.

“When I took this picture on a walk near the top of the park,” Watson wrote, “Hawks were out and kids were running in the fields playing tag. A large Sun dog held court in the sky and wildflowers like the Douglas Iris and Houndstongue were peeking out everywhere. Witches’ Butter Fungus was lurking on logs still damp from the recent rains. It all was a visual treat to be sure.”

