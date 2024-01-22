Scene in Petaluma: Morning moments

“Taken on the foggy morning of 1/1/24 on our annual New Year’s Day walk in Helen Putnam Park,” is the note that photographer Lori Lund attached to this exceptional shot of twisting trees in the morning light. A few days later, on Jan. 5, Lund was walking with a friend at Ellis Creek (“Because Schollenberger was closed,” she says), when she captured a very different kind of shot. “We were chatting away when we looked up to see these beautiful swans,” she said. “We stood in silence and just watched in awe.”

