Scene in Petaluma: Multi-modal morning

Thanks to Lawrence Cowell, of Petaluma, for this week’s Scene in Petaluma submission, which captures a a multi-model morning in Petaluma as a bicyclist ventures across the SMART train tracks. The black and white shot is still plenty bright, with the sun’s welcome rays bursting through the frame to make this artistic shot pop.

“Scene in Petaluma” is a weekly feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Do you have a recent photograph that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we’ll choose one (or maybe two) to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about the photo and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured it.