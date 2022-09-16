Scene in Petaluma: Oak Bramble Sunrise

“It was an early morning January thunderstorm at sunrise on Paula Lane,” recalled Petaluma photographer Robert Watson, describing how he came to take his gorgeous shot of mysterious light as seen through the limbs of a large oak tree. “

“The light was bending and cracking everywhere,“ he explained. ”You could feel the light shift and change all around, even from behind. The air was electric. I jumped in the car to drive up the hill to try and get a better view when I saw the sun come up though an Oak bramble. This is the picture I took in that moment.”

More of Watson’s photography can be viewed at 628Elm.com.