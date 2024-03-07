Scene in Petaluma: Petaluma’s Rainbow connection

“I can barely capture how HUGE this double rainbow is,” wrote local photographer Jennifer Robin in describing her shot of the enormous double rainbow that spanned Petaluma on Sunday afternoon. The second rainbow is faint here, but was visible to the eye for many gobsmacked skywatchers.

The striking event was likely one of the most photographed weather events of the season, resulting in numerous postings of shots on local social media. For Robin, who took the shot from Scenic Way on La Cresta Ridge, the beauty of the shot is how it shows so much of the town beneath the rainbow.

“Take heart, Petaluma,” Robin said. “You’re covered.”

