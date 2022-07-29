Scene in Petaluma: Photographer captures shot of bald eagle on the river

Scene in Petaluma is a weekly feature in which we share one or two recent photographs sent in by the camera-wielding adventurers, explorers and artists of Petaluma. We choose our favorites, and share them with our readers. Keep reading to find info on how to submit a photo.

“This week, in our daily walk, my husband and I saw a bald eagle flying over the Petaluma river.”

That opening line, in a note from Petaluma’s Janeth Ruiz-Botta, certainly caught our attention. And the photos she submitted along with it took our breath away.

“I have been taking many pictures over the years since we moved to Petaluma,” wrote Ruiz-Botta, “but this was special.”

