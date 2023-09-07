Scene in Petaluma: Putnam Park pond gets new stone steps

“I took a couple of pictures yesterday,” wrote local photographer and park volunteer Earl Herr, in submitting the following shots of a crew installing stone steps at a certain regional park pond that might be one of the most photographed spots in all of Petaluma. “I was volunteering with the Redwood Trails Alliance,” Herr explained, “working on the trails at Helen Putnam park.”

One of the shots captures the team, with tools and wheelbarrows, hard at work, their reflection in the water seeming to suggest a second crew under the surface of the pond. For context, Herr included a shot of the quiet little pond itself, a similar mirror effect casting abstract colors from a nearby hill onto the water.

