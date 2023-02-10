Scene in Petaluma: Rainbow over Petaluma

On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, local photographer Ravi Kambampati sent in this striking photograph, captured as a parade of storm clouds made its way over town. This shot nicely illustrates the Heaven-and-Earth fusion that sometimes takes place, as something like a rainbow adds unexpected beauty to a concrete-and-asphalt landscape.

“I took this photo today on the far west of Petaluma from the Crystal Lane roundabout, looking north over Hwy 101 with a rainbow over the sky,” noted Kambampati. “This roundabout didn't exist 10 years ago. What a change to see.”

