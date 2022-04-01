Scene in Petaluma: Shadow Play

“This photo was taken in November 2021 at Meadow View Park in Petaluma,” wrote Theresa Paris in submitting this striking sunrise shot. “It’s been our “go-to” spot the last few years for walking laps around the park and exercising our border collie,“ she said, adding, ”I captured the early morning sun beyond my husband as it cast his very long shadow.”

“Scene in Petaluma” is a weekly feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Have a recent photograph that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we’ll choose one (or maybe two) to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.