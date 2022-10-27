Scene in Petaluma: Sports on the go

The thing about urinals in public restrooms is that whether you are standing at one for just a few seconds or, after a couple of beers out in the bar with friends, however long it takes, it’s nice to have something to do while your bladder gradually empties. This shot depicts one Petaluma option. A conspicuously low-tech system in the men’s room at McNear’s Saloon and Dining House allows sports lovers to peruse the pages of the Press Democrat sports section (on the particular day captured here, anyway) without having to take too much attention away from the business at hand.

And if you finish that business before you finish the story, you can always go have another beer and come back for the rest of it later.

