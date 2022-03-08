Subscribe

Scene in Petaluma: Sunset on the turning Basin

March 8, 2022, 11:00AM

The vivid colors of the spring sunset, as captured by photographer Sarah Austin, turn the downtown Turning Basin into a fantastical blend of watercolor hues, clear reflections and fairytale clouds, all wrapped up in a stunningly colorful blanket pure Petaluma gorgeousness.

“Scene in Petaluma” is a weekly feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Have a recent photograph that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we’ll choose one (or maybe two) to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.

