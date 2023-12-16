Scene in Petaluma: Superheroes in the sky?

Two shots of contrails over Petaluma at sunrise, from Bob Canning.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
PHOTOS BY BOB CANNING
December 16, 2023, 12:29PM
Updated 2 hours ago

“I’m continually amazed at the changing panoramas in west Petaluma,” says local photographer/writer Bob Canning, in submitting a pair of photos of the sky over east Petaluma.

“Early one morning, I saw the sun share the sky with these contrails from the south. Walking about 20 feet more, the sun decided to play peekaboo behind some trees. I wish I had ventured up the hill a little earlier to see what made the contrails. Were they jets … or a pair of Marvel or DC superheroes? Shazam!”

Scene in Petaluma” is a regular feature of the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Do you have a recent photograph (maybe two?) that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we will choose one to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.

