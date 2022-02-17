Subscribe

Scene in Petaluma: The birds of Shollenberger Park

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 16, 2022, 6:00PM

Photographer Mary McAllister has a thing for birds - and it appears that “thing” is mutual, because the shots she gets of Petaluma’s feathered population are nothing short of stunning. From the path at Shollenberger Park,

McAllister recently took some shots of an array of birds, including an American Acocet, a Cedar Waxwing, a Stilt, a juvenile Black Crowned Night Heron and a shoveler duck, the latter a frequent provider of entertainment to walkers and cyclists — and photographers of course — who visit the park and spend some time observing the ornithological wildlife that lives and plays there.

“Scene in Petaluma” is a new weekly addition to the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Have a recent photograph that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and we’ll choose one (or maybe two) to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.

