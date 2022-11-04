Scene in Petaluma: Too Ghoul for School

Halloween is supposed to be scary, but some Oct. 31 decorations do the trick a little better than others. These monstrous installations were captured on Halloween night at a single house on Keller Street, just before 9 p.m. Whnether perched on the roof of a house overlooking trick-or-treaters’ approach to the front door (notice the small skeleton sitting on the roof several feet away, keeping watch in another direction), or hiding in the flowers at toddler eye-level, these creepy-creatures had the appropriate effect all night long.

