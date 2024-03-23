Scene in Petaluma: Turkeys at breakfast

“Sitting in my car on the morning of 3-8-24, reading the Argus in the Kaiser parking lot.” That’s the note that accompanied this photograph of a flock of turkeys searching for breakfast on the vibrant dew-drenched lawn in front of Kaiser Permanente’s Petaluma clinic complex. “I was waiting for my daughter to finish her appointment,” explained local photographer Elfi Mitschan. “I looked up and saw a group of wild turkeys strolling on the grass. I’ve seen this group several times before while walking in the area.”

That’s Lakeville Highway in the distance, by the way, with cars seeming to float along the green grassy horizon.

