Scene in Petaluma: View from the Corn Maze

When deep inside Petaluma’s Amazing Corn Maze it’s easy to lose one’s bearings. Aside from the twisting and turning pathways carved into a massive field of corn there are few landmarks to tell you which way to go. There are two one-story high platforms one can scale to get a sense of perspective, assuming you can find them. Other than that, the primary visual clues are those that happen to be tall enough to be seen from within the popular seasonal attraction: A line of trees to the north of the maze, a towering slide outside the maze but visible from the southern edge, and the freeway sign on Hwy 101 announcing the presence of the Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze. This shot, taken by Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton, is from roughly center-east of the maze, close enough to see the sign and hear the freeway, but still a long way from the exit. The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze officially opened on Friday, Sept. 23 and will remain open daily through Halloween.

