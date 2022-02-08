Subscribe

Scene in Petaluma: 'We don't get anything like this in New Jersey’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 8, 2022, 11:30AM

Photographer Steve Beubis is new to Petaluma, having moved here from New Jersey in October of 2021.

“We are lucky enough to live right by Helen Putnam Park, and hike daily,” he said in submitting the above photo, describing what he loves most about taking pictures there. “Each differing time of day gives us a whole new set of sensory treats,” he said.

This shot was taken in mid-December around 9 a.m. He took several that morning.

“My favorite is the light playing through the trees as the sun rose overhead,” he said. “Trust me, we don't get anything like this in New Jersey -- at least in December.”

“Scene in Petaluma” is a new weekly addition to the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Have a recent photograph that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and photo editor Crissy Pascual will choose one to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette