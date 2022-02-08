Scene in Petaluma: 'We don't get anything like this in New Jersey’

Photographer Steve Beubis is new to Petaluma, having moved here from New Jersey in October of 2021.

“We are lucky enough to live right by Helen Putnam Park, and hike daily,” he said in submitting the above photo, describing what he loves most about taking pictures there. “Each differing time of day gives us a whole new set of sensory treats,” he said.

This shot was taken in mid-December around 9 a.m. He took several that morning.

“My favorite is the light playing through the trees as the sun rose overhead,” he said. “Trust me, we don't get anything like this in New Jersey -- at least in December.”

“Scene in Petaluma” is a new weekly addition to the Argus-Courier’s Community section. Have a recent photograph that just might take our breath away? We’d love to see it. Send your best shot to scene@arguscourier.com and photo editor Crissy Pascual will choose one to showcase. Please include your full name, and tell us a little about what the shot it and where you took it, and maybe something interesting about what was going on when you captured the shot.