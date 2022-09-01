Scene in Petaluma: ‘Who is trespassing whom?’

In submitting this striking black-and-white photo of a deer standing cautiously on a house- and tree-lined street, Petaluma photographer William Cloud asked the simple question, “Who is trespassing whom?"

That the silhouetted deer and the tree rising above it stand out against a large and cloudy sky, with just enough “neighborhood” detail to place this scene in some hillside Petaluma street, only makes the nature-in-suburbia vibe of the shot more powerful.

To the photo, Cloud added the undeniable observation, ”We share our spaces with a lot of critters in Petaluma.“

