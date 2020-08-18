Scopes trial and the KKK in 1925

The Ku Klux Klan is an extreme racist organization that sprang-up in 1865, with the goal of keeping America a “White Christian Nation” by targeting the newly-freed slaves, and immigrants, in post-civil war America.

The Klan was so radical in their white supremacist views that they frequently bombed and burned Black, Asian and Jewish homes, churches, synagogues and businesses across the Southern states and even some in the North. The federal government finally became involved in enforcing civil rights in the 20th century, severely damaging, but not ending the KKK.

In the late 1970s, KKK’s new “Grand Wizard” David Duke tried updating the organization, even allowing women and Catholics to join. He adopted the term “white nationalist,” and substituted white berets for the white hoods. As a result, the KKK is still exists with about 6,000 members. Many of the Klans are now aligned with the Neo-Nazis as the Swastika has joined the fiery cross as joint symbols of racial hate in America.

But let’s zero in on one year in particular: 1925.

It was the year the KKK was at its zenith, with a membership of about 3.5 million. They had endorsed Calvin Coolidge for President, and openly supported the passage of the 1925 Anti-Immigration Act. Plus, they had become aligned with the fundamentalist Southern Baptist Church. Their stated goals were still pretty much the same, except they had added, “The protection of white womanhood” to the list.

But cracks in the organization began to expose. In 1925, Kansas became the first state to outlaw the KKK, and the Great Depression had an effect as well. Then, the Fundamentalist Churches pulled out and the diminished Klan was (publicly, anyway) disbanded in 1944.

But let’s look closer at what happened back in 1925.

The KKK that year staged a parade in Washington D.C. with 30,000 members marching. It was also the year of the Butler Act that forbade the teaching of Darwin’s theory of evolution. And a science teacher in Tennessee named John Scopes was arrested for doing just that.

It was also the year that the KKK held a large initiation ceremony right here in Petaluma. Initiated were 150 new members from Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake Counties. The hooded men burned their cross in a field just off Adobe Road, bragging in the Press-Democrat that their only opposition here was from, “The ignorant and misguided, the vicious, depraved criminals in-and-out of prison, and the crooked politicians.”

Meanwhile, the Scopes Trial got world-wide attention.

The bombastic Clarence Darrow was hired by the ACLU as attorney for the defense and during the trial he warned that, “To prevent the teaching of science in the schools, is but a bigoted attempt to destroy liberty.” His coat off, Darrow hooked his thumbs in his suspenders and took over the court room.

However, his opponent was former U.S. Secretary of State, William Jennings Bryan, a supporter of the KKK and anti-evolutionist. Bryan finagled the judge into banning admission of scientific evidence and even expert witnesses, on behalf of Darwin’s theory.

It was a spectacular show and was thought of widely as “The Trial of the Century.”

The KKK, long mutually appreciative of Bryan, lent their collective voice in support of him and against the teaching of evolution. Scopes went to trial on July 21, 1925, and our Petaluma Morning Courier predicted, “It will return a verdict of guilty in short time.”

They were right.

The jury was out for just nine minutes, and returned a guilty verdict. The fine was $200 for Mr. Scopes and the theory of evolution was shelved, for a little while, anyway. Having publicly supported Brayan, many in the Klan assumed their numbers would grow even larger, but within a few years, membership began to go downhill and for a while, the KKK appeared to more or less disappear from public view.

Which brings us to the present day.

KKK leader David Duke has enthusiastically endorsed President Trump for re-election, and has urged the President to replace Mike Pence with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who The Washington Post says, “Thrills in transgressive racism.”

The Klan is currently active in at least 22 States and Forbes Magazine has stated that, “David Duke’s support of Trump was the No. 1 reason he won the election in 2016.” Plus, it’s no secret that the ambitious Carlson, now 51, has eyes focused upon the presidency in 2024.

So now, with the anointing of Kamala Harris (who could eat Mike Pence for lunch) as the vice-presidential running mate of Joe Biden, what will happen next?

I guess we’ll know more about all this, in a few more weeks.

(’Petaluma’s Past’ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach Skip Sommer at skipsommer@hotmail.com)