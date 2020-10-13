Scowley’s Burgers vows to ’never run out of beef again’

Scowley’s Burgers has survived its first two weekends since opening softly on Oct. 1. The reviews have been overwhelming positive and they are drawing enough of a crowd that they unexpectedly ran out of burger meat this past Sunday, giving owner Robert Gaustad a well-deserved early evening off. Posting to Petaluma Foodies, Robert announced, “If any of you fine Petaluma foodie lovers were planning on trying my burgers at Scowley's Burgers tonight, alas, I screwed up, and we ran out of Stemple Creek beef. It won't happen again, but I have to say, it's a beautiful day to get home early. We'll reopen on Tuesday and I'll never run out of beef again.” As always, the response was of congratulations and a positive message that there was no need to apologize, but that we all appreciated Robert’s sentiment and thoughtfulness. Scowley’s is located at 229 N. McDowell Blvd., in the Plaza North Shopping Center (a.k.a. Kmart Shopping Center), just down from Starbucks. They are open for take-out and Petaluma Food Taxi delivery. scowleys.com

COVID hasn’t gone away

Last week, one of the Petaluma Pie Company’s employees felt sick and so she stayed home, only to learn five days later that she tested positive of COVID. Thankfully, Petaluma Pie employees have all been wearing masks and gloves and have been screening symptoms and checking temperatures. So, the hope is that the infection is isolated, however, until all the employees’ tests come back negative, the shop will be closed and everyone will be in quarantine. If all goes well, they will re-open this Saturday, Oct. 17, so keep your eyes on the social media pages and please give them some positive reinforcement for their diligence by supporting them once they re-open. The owners did post that they do have one employee currently working in the shop but that she works alone, has not been in contact with any of the rest of the staff and is helping to keep things going “in the background” so they can get things reopened as soon as possible. Ah, the lonely life of a baker. petalumapie.com

Correction – Jupiter Farms

I want to thank Daniel Bleakney-Formby, owner of Jupiter Farms, for his nice email last week, even in the wake of my misspelling the name in my column header. He was very understanding of my mistakenly calling them “Juniper” Farms, which seems to be the natural way my brain sees the name “Jupiter.” Apparently, I am not the only one to make this mistake and apparently am in good company. I got a chance to meet Daniel in person when we visited the small pop-up farm stand this past Saturday. Starting just this past week, they hold their pop-up outside of Water Street Bistro on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9 a.m. and so long as the weather holds. (When he jokingly told me, “We’re a planet, not a gin bush,” I suggested that he put that on t-shirts. I’d buy one.) We were on our way to do our weekly fruit and veggie shopping so decide to stop for a quick visit. We picked up leeks, little gem, cherry tomatoes, basil, cucumber, rainbow chard and apples. The total bill was only $20, and included a couple of quinces thrown in for free, just for good measure. Immediately upon returning home “we” started putting all these fresh veggies to good us. The tomatoes were so good on their own that we just ate them like candy – by the handful. The little gem, which is a rarity at a “grocer,” as it is usually reserved for restaurants, went straight into salads, as did the cucumber, making for a great stand-alone cucumber salad. The leeks, basil and rainbow chard went into what turned out to be an excellent soup. It goes without saying that fresh, locally grown produce makes a huge flavor difference in home-cooked dishes. Jupiter Farms certainly brought this point home this weekend. And stay tuned for more on the quinces. A peculiar fruit in that it cannot be eaten “ripe” off the tree, but must be cooked, we are going to try our hand at making quince paste, which is something we eat a lot of in Spain and Portugal as it is almost unheard of to serve cheese (or breakfast for that matter) without it. In fact, the word “marmalade” comes from the Portuguese word for “quince.” Dan is also fairly prolific with his food blogging, which can be found at Jupiter Farm’s website - jupiterpetaluma.com

More great food in Tomales

Piezzi Provisions has opened in the Piezzi Building in downtown Tomales, just next door to Tomales Deli & Café and down from Route One Bakery and Kitchen, which I wrote about earlier in the summer after sampling their incredible pastries and pizza. Piezzi Provisions is open every Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with pre-orders available both through piezziprovisions.com and the vendors individual website. Those vendors are impressive collection of local purveyors, including Tomales Farmstead Creamery, which is not just the only farmstead goat and sheep dairy in California but raises their herds on certified organic pastures and are Animal Welfare Approved certified. Currently, they are long on baby goats so if you are looking for the perfect weed-eater, drop them a line. Other purveyors include True Grass Farms, offering flat-rate, grassland-fed and finished beef protein boxes; Stemple Creek Ranch’s 100% grass-fed and finished beef, lamb and pastured pork; Rossoti Ranch pasture-raised veal, all-natural grass-fed goat and limited quantities of duck and chicken; and AppleGarden Farm Cider.

Luna Azul Saturdays Continue

April Pantry posted the menu for its second Saturday of “Luna Azul,” which along with great food comes live music from duo singer/songwriter Mike Saliani, with special guest Julie Calleja, performing from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. The “Chef’s Menu” is offered for patio seating only and can be ordered prix fixe for $50 or al la carte. The highlights include creamy broccoli cheddar soup ($16), colossal shrimp, bacon and creamy grits ($25), grill rack of lamb with black forbidden rice pilaf ($32) plus three great dessert options of either Boylan’s root beer float with Straus Creamery vanilla ice cream (gf), peanut butter mousse double bittersweet brownie with whipped cream, and Sonoma almond torte cake with mascarpone cream and berries (gf) for $10 each. Vegan options are also available. aprilpantry.com

It should also be noted that April Pantry will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3. “We are closed on this day in order to give our employees a paid day off to make sure they can vote. Vote 2020, our democracy depends on it and our system only works if everyone votes.”

Fall dinner delivered

Cherubina Catering has announced its latest family delivery meal, for this Friday, Oct. 16. Rare to find around these parts, the main event is coq au vin. Translated from French this means “rooster (of cock) with wine” but is usually chicken cooked with red wine and other seasonings. Cherubina’s family meal also comes with smashed baby Dutch potatoes, French green beans and dark chocolate truffle brownie with Grand Marnier cream. The meal is $125 and serves four. Order can be placed by calling or texting this Penngrove caterer at 415-548-3189.