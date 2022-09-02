See a movie in Petaluma for $3 on National Cinema Day

With weekend temperatures estimated to be in the high 90s and low 100s, the coolest place in town could be in the seats of a darkened theater. And on Saturday, there’s one other reason to consider re-watching Tom Cruise fly jet planes or take a chance on a movie you’ve never heard of.

That reason is simple: $3 tickets for everything.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, movie theaters around the country — and across the Atlantic Ocean in the United Kingdom — are pulling out all the stops to woo reluctant, pandemic-shy moviegoers back to the cinema with a one-day-only event. Dubbed National Cinema Day, its a daylong inventive program offered by participating theaters, including Boulevard 14 Cinemas in Petaluma, who are cutting the price of all tickets, for all show-times day and night, to a thrifty fraction of a movie’s normal 2022 price.

Promotional events like this have been done in the past, of course, but this particular campaign feels significantly more urgent, even necessary. Though 2022 has seen a handful of blockbuster releases — “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Batman,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Elvis” — the movie industry continues to battle sharp declines in overall cinema attendance. And with September offering exactly zero major Hollywood tent-pole titles, theaters are hoping that $3-tickets are enough to lure folks in to see super-small new releases like “Gigi & Nate,” about a paralyzed man fighting to keep his life-changing service monkey, or the mega-church mockumentary “Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul,” of Javier Bardem’s critically-acclaimed Spanish-language comedy “The Good Boss.” Hoping to tantaize Petaluma theater-lovers, Boulevard Cinemas has packed the weekend with a smorgasboard of choices, including a 3D screening the Steven Spielberg’s 1977 “Jaws,” encore screenings of 2021’s “Spider Man: No Way Home,” alongside popular holdovers like “Minions: Rise of Gru,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Bullet Train” and the still packing-them-in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

And if that’s not enough to make reticent COVID-couch-potatoes consider a return to the theater, Cinema Day will also feature discounts at the snack bar, with $3 price tags on small popcorns, hot dogs, medium soft drinks and small Icees.

The current estimated temperature in Petaluma on Saturday, by the way, is 89 degrees. And yes, you can get the discount price (with internet charges) and choose your seat in advance on the theater’s website: Cinemawest.com.