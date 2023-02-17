There really are a lot of great teenage classic ‘80s movies. So many good stories and characters. A lot of them are John Hughes films, with your “Ferris Bueller” and your “Breakfast Club.” There are even some large ensemble pieces like “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

I want to talk about “Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter is Dead.”

It's technically a ‘90s movie, and perhaps that hurts people finding it. It came out in 1991, but boy is it ever dripping with ‘80s tropes and design.

One thing about these teenage comedies is that most of them star men. This is one with a woman taking the lead – Christina Applegate, who at the time was appearing on “Married With Children.” She's clearly a very capable actress, even in comedies, as shown in “Anchorman” and the “Bad Moms” films.

Yet, back in 1991 she was in a this truly great comedy. I know the film was not well received when it came out, which I think is unfair. To me, it's just as good as other films from that era. It has sort of a cult following now, but it's not an iconic movie with rich special effects like “The Last Starfighter” or “The Goonies,” which fans still demand sequels to all these years later.

“Babysitter” just seemed to fly under the radar. It didn't springboard the careers of any child actors, though, David Duchovny is in it, so at least it ended up featuring stars from the Fox network. Today, as people are flipping through channels less and less, it'll get found less and less.

Siskel and Ebert claimed it was one of the worst films of 1991. They already had given the film a bad review and were so dissatisfied with it, they mentioned it again in their “Worst Of” episode. Their complaints are with the realism of the plot – as in Applegate's character Sue Ellen going from working at a fast food restaurant to being a receptionist for a clothing designer at a big company.

As if “Ferris Bueller” leading a parade is believable? Or all the stunts in “Home Alone,” which are clearly cartoony. It's part of the fun of movies. Which is part of the fun I'm attempting to have right now, writing a response to Siskel and Ebert, as if they could ever read this, because they are no more alive than the babysitter in the movie think they missed the point of. Whatever. Dead or alive, I'm still here to set the record straight – they were wrong.

You hear me Siskel and/or Ebert? YOU WERE WRONG!

Okay. That's out of the way.

"Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead“ really is a gem of a movie, with good lighthearted humor, solid running jokes and clever plot elements. It is, of course, not without a standard Work-Hard/Get-It-Done montage. With a movie featuring such a macabre title, you'd think it'd be more morbid of a movie.

Maybe that's why the movie didn't hit?

It's not a horror movie or even really dark at all. Yet, it's not a simple title, or and it fails to explain the plot. The whole premise is that the mom is out of the country, so it's going to be pretty easy to keep this dead babysitter secret from her, but that is really not at all what the movie its about. It actually centers on five kids alone for a summer, and the two oldest kids growing up and trying to tackle the real world.

That phrase, “The Real World,” funny enough, was the original title of the movie. But since MTV was making a show called “The Real World,” the producers landed on "Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter is Dead" instead, and if you ever land on the film itself, do check it out.

It's pretty good movie.

