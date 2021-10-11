Sen. Elizabeth Warren to appear at Petaluma’s Copperfield Books virtual event

Whenever U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is approached by a young girl at a public appearance of some kind, she asks about that youngster’s hopes and dreams, and asks for a “pinkie promise” that they will try their hardest at whatever they set out to do with their lives.

Now, she’s turned those agreements into an illustrated children’s book, “Pinkie Promises,“ which she’ll discuss Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m., in a live, virtual authors talk hosted by Copperfield’s books.

The book was designed as a celebration of the special inspiration that children can find when encouraged by successful adults to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.

"The woman who inspired me was Mrs. Lee, my second grade teacher. I loved her,“ Warren said an email exchange with the Argus-Courier, reflecting on her childhood in Norman, Oklahoma.

Of Mrs. Lee, she said, “She ran our class with a one-two punch — she took no nonsense off anyone — especially the almost-smart-mouthed boys — and she loved us unconditionally — especially the farm kids who had no juice money and usually came to school wearing exhausted hand-me-downs.”

To this day, Warren remembers Mrs. Lee as strong, confident and kind.

“When Mrs. Lee took me aside one day to tell me that I could someday be a teacher, she changed my life,” she said in the email. “I will carry my gratitude and admiration for her with me forever.“

A former public school teacher, lawyer and law professor, Warren has served as one of Massachusetts’ two senators since 2013. She is the author of “Persist,” “A Fighting Chance” and "This Fight Is Our Fight.“

“Pinkie Promises” is her first book for children. It was illustrated by Charlene Chua, whose books include “Hug?” “Fishing with Grandma” and “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon.”

A portion of the proceeds from “Pinkie Promises” will be donated to Girls Inc., an organization founded to inspire girls to be the best version of themselves they can imagine. In the book, a girl named Polly finds her own self-esteem challenged after encountering family members who tell her that girls can’t be a strong or capable as boys. After meeting Warren at a rally, Polly makes a pinkie promise with her to ignore those who don’t believe in her strength, and takes that promise onto the school soccer field, and eventually into a campaign for class president.

Asked if she has seen that such attitudes are changing, Warren said things are already better than when she was younger, but it’s time to pick up the pace of that change.

“There will be a time when no one shuts down little girls who dream big, but it won't be like a light switch -- on and off,” Warren answered. “Instead, it will be like a dimmer switch. Fewer people laugh today -- or at least, fewer laugh out loud, than they did when I decided to become a teacher or go to law school or run for president.”

Warren said she believes that as more women take on tough roles — and as more kids become accustomed to seeing women in those roles — then little girls with big dreams will seem entirely normal and natural.

“Change doesn't happen fast and it doesn't happen on its own,” she added. “We still need to call out the hurdles girls face and build more tools for them scale those hurdles. That's what ‘Pinkie Promises’ is all about.”