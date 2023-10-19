The fifth annual Saving Senior Dog Week is not far away, taking place from Oct. 23-29. The week-long event supports Saving Senior Dogs USA, a national awareness program providing funds for dog rescue organizations across the country.

“Approximately 37 senior dog rescues are participating this year which is a really exciting number for us,” said Clara Franco, a publicist for Petaluma’s Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary, whose founder, Alice Mayn, originated the annual event in 2019. “When we did the first ever Saving Senior Dogs Week, we only had about a dozen rescues participating, so we're starting to make some real progress,” Franco explained. “There are roughly less than 60 rescues that are solely dedicated to senior dogs in the United States and the goal is to eventually get them all as participating rescues in the next few years.”

According to the ASPCA, approximately 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized in the U.S. every year, and with senior dogs being the least likely to be rescued or adopted from shelters, they are most at risk of euthanization. Of the estimated 4,400 animal rescue organizations that exist nationwide, less than 1.5% are exclusively dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming senior dogs.

“This is not a problem that can easily be solved,” said Alice Mayn in a media release distributed in September. “We continue to get inquiries every week from people locally and from all over the country who are looking for help with surrendering their senior dog, or who are interested in adopting a senior dog. Having access to the Saving Senior Dogs USA nationwide network of senior dog rescues who are ready to help has been invaluable.”

To make a donation, visit SavingSeniorDogsUSA.org. To become a sponsor for the 2023 Saving Senior Dogs Week, contact Alice Mayn at alice.lilyslegacysds@gmail.com or call (707) 787-7010.