Separating Butter & Eggs from antiques in 2013

This year, for the first time in decades, Petaluma’s annual Spring Antique Fair will not be taking place the same weekend as the Butter & Egg Parade.

As announced in January, the 2023 Butter & Egg Parade – the event’s 40th anniversary, it so happens – will take place on Saturday, April 22, and the Antique Fair, which for years has happened the following day, will now take place on Sunday, April 30, one full week later.

“Yes,” confirmed Marie McCusker (of the Petaluma Downtown Association and Visitors Center), “this year we have decided, for the first time in 40 years to separate the parade from the Antique Faire, as we want to see how that goes in being able to ease the workload for staff and volunteers and also for the business community.”

As in the past, the festive, day-long, open-air antique showcase will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., turning downtown Petaluma into a sprawling marketplace featuring over 200 dealers displaying a glittering variety of estate jewelry, linens, furniture, art, kitchenware, vintage décor, books lunch boxes and all manner of unusual collectible to suit everyone's budget.

This popular yearly show generally attracts over 8,000 collectors, along with first-time buyers. Food and drink stands will be among the vendors participating.