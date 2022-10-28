Seven Scary Stories to Enjoy in the Dark

Since October of 2017, the Argus-Courier has annually put out the call for short scary fiction pieces, ask you to conjure up unique, original flights of fantasy and horror, and without fail, your stories have come sailing in. This year, inspired by the visual prompts of a skeletal hand in a graveyard, a malevolently cobweb-covered mirror and a frightening teddy bear with glowing eyes, local writers have once again delivered the goods. We received tales from known professional writers with long literary track records as well as from students as young as 9 years old – 21 entries in total.
According to guest judge (and horror fiction writer) B.F. Vega, it was no easy task whittling them down to a First, Second and Third place winner, plus one Runner Up and two special “Kid Mentions.” That’s six stories. Community Editor David Templeton added one more Editor’s Pick for a nice odd-numbered seven.
Sadly, given how good this year’s crop of stories is, that leaves out a few genuine gems, like Julie Wilder-Sherman’s unsettling “The Boy in the Mirror,” Bob Canning’s macabre homage to late-night snackery “Confessions of a Midnight Stroller,” Leland Dennick’s delightfully gruesome and bloody “1852” and Edward Derby’s horrifically humorous Dad Joke of a story, “Halloween Decorations.” We also got a kick out of Steve Garzoli’s revenge-on-a-roof story “Gotta Hand it to Him” and Kristen Welch’s breathless shocker “Carnival Bear.” We even received one written in verse: Nick Fierro’s “The Call,” which begins as a warning about a family curse and ends with a gag about car insurance.
Thanks to all of you who took the time to think up, write and share your fiendish creations. You made us shiver, squirm, laugh and turn on the lights the next time we entered a darkened room.
Here are the seven stories we’ve chose to share with our readers this year.
Oh, and Happy Halloween.
FIRST PLACE
By Stacey Dennick
NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: This was a really imaginative use of the visual prompts that went in an unexpected direction, but didn't just completely disregard the rest of the story. I also love that simply “not being afraid” is the answer to the monster. All in all, this author totally understood the assignment (as the kids say, do they still say that?).
Marilena stood in the storage room of her family’s antique shop in front of the Cursed Mirror, the one that was always covered in cobwebs no matter how many times anyone cleaned it.
“Do it! Do it!” her friends chanted.
“Or are you chicken?” asked Lucas. He flapped his arms, thumbs under his armpits. “Buk, buk!”
Stay away, Marilena’s grandmother had warned a gillion times. But we’re just playing, Marilena told herself. What could go wrong?
“Mirror, mirror on the wall,” she said.
“That’s from Snow White!” Alex said. “I’m so scared.”
Marilena scowled at him. She raised her arms.
“Mirror, mirror on the wall, Bring a vampire large or small. Conjure the scariest freak we’ve seen. A creepy, blood-sucking fiend!”
She turned three times, then faced the Mirror, heart pounding.
All four children chanted the invocation.
“Bloody Vampire!”
“Bloody Vampire!”
“Bloody Vampire!”
“I told you it was just an urban myth,” Jessica said, hands on her skinny hips. “Even saying Bloody—”
The mirror roared, “Raaaaarh!”
It reflected their faces with gapping mouths, glazed eyes, and pasty blood-splattered skin. Every hair on Marilena’s body stood up. A revolting stench, like a swamp water and poop smoothie, enveloped the kids.
“Playmates!” A grey teddy bear in dirty overalls pressed his face against the mirror’s glass from the inside, obscuring their grisly view. “At last.”
His eyes glowed yellow. His fangs dripped red. That wasn’t dirt on his clothing.
“He—he can’t get out of there, can he?” Lucas stammered.
“Good idea!” the bear said. There was a “pop” like a champagne cork, and the vampire bear tumbled onto the floor. The kids shrieked and ran. The vampire pointed his stubby arm towards the door and yelled, “Lock!” The door slammed with a whoosh that shot the kids backwards into a pile. “Showtime!” he said. He locked Jessica in a trunk and tossed Alex onto the whirling fan above them. He made disgusting sucking sounds on Lucas’s neck. Marilena pulled the cross out from under her shirt and pointed it at the vampire
“Oh ouch,” he said, holding his paw to his heart. “Just kidding! I’m Theodore the Vampire. I am immortal!”
“You’re just a mean teddy bear!” Marilena yelled.
“Am not!” His eyes dimmed and he seemed to shrink.
