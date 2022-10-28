Subscribe

Seven Scary Stories to Enjoy in the Dark

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 28, 2022, 5:00AM

About Our Guest Judge

B.F. Vega, an occasional contributor to the Argus-Courier, is a horror writer, political poet, and overworked theater artist living and working in the North Bay Area. A member of the H.W.A. she was recently featured in their month of Latinx horror. You can find her work in a number of anthologies and literary journals including Strangely Funny, Nightmare Whispers, and Dark Cheer Cryptids Emerging. Coming up, look for her story "Without Sarah" in Dragon Press's upcoming anthology "Haunt." To follow her lunacy (artistic or otherwise) check her out on Facebook at @BFVegaAuthor or Twitter/Instagram @byronwhoknew.

Since October of 2017, the Argus-Courier has annually put out the call for short scary fiction pieces, ask you to conjure up unique, original flights of fantasy and horror, and without fail, your stories have come sailing in. This year, inspired by the visual prompts of a skeletal hand in a graveyard, a malevolently cobweb-covered mirror and a frightening teddy bear with glowing eyes, local writers have once again delivered the goods. We received tales from known professional writers with long literary track records as well as from students as young as 9 years old – 21 entries in total.

According to guest judge (and horror fiction writer) B.F. Vega, it was no easy task whittling them down to a First, Second and Third place winner, plus one Runner Up and two special “Kid Mentions.” That’s six stories. Community Editor David Templeton added one more Editor’s Pick for a nice odd-numbered seven.

Sadly, given how good this year’s crop of stories is, that leaves out a few genuine gems, like Julie Wilder-Sherman’s unsettling “The Boy in the Mirror,” Bob Canning’s macabre homage to late-night snackery “Confessions of a Midnight Stroller,” Leland Dennick’s delightfully gruesome and bloody “1852” and Edward Derby’s horrifically humorous Dad Joke of a story, “Halloween Decorations.” We also got a kick out of Steve Garzoli’s revenge-on-a-roof story “Gotta Hand it to Him” and Kristen Welch’s breathless shocker “Carnival Bear.” We even received one written in verse: Nick Fierro’s “The Call,” which begins as a warning about a family curse and ends with a gag about car insurance.

Thanks to all of you who took the time to think up, write and share your fiendish creations. You made us shiver, squirm, laugh and turn on the lights the next time we entered a darkened room.

Here are the seven stories we’ve chose to share with our readers this year.

Oh, and Happy Halloween.

FIRST PLACE

By Stacey Dennick

NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: This was a really imaginative use of the visual prompts that went in an unexpected direction, but didn't just completely disregard the rest of the story. I also love that simply “not being afraid” is the answer to the monster. All in all, this author totally understood the assignment (as the kids say, do they still say that?).

Marilena stood in the storage room of her family’s antique shop in front of the Cursed Mirror, the one that was always covered in cobwebs no matter how many times anyone cleaned it.

“Do it! Do it!” her friends chanted.

“Or are you chicken?” asked Lucas. He flapped his arms, thumbs under his armpits. “Buk, buk!”

Stay away, Marilena’s grandmother had warned a gillion times. But we’re just playing, Marilena told herself. What could go wrong?

“Mirror, mirror on the wall,” she said.

“That’s from Snow White!” Alex said. “I’m so scared.”

Marilena scowled at him. She raised her arms.

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, Bring a vampire large or small. Conjure the scariest freak we’ve seen. A creepy, blood-sucking fiend!”

She turned three times, then faced the Mirror, heart pounding.

All four children chanted the invocation.

“Bloody Vampire!”

“Bloody Vampire!”

“Bloody Vampire!”

“I told you it was just an urban myth,” Jessica said, hands on her skinny hips. “Even saying Bloody—”

The mirror roared, “Raaaaarh!”

It reflected their faces with gapping mouths, glazed eyes, and pasty blood-splattered skin. Every hair on Marilena’s body stood up. A revolting stench, like a swamp water and poop smoothie, enveloped the kids.

“Playmates!” A grey teddy bear in dirty overalls pressed his face against the mirror’s glass from the inside, obscuring their grisly view. “At last.”

His eyes glowed yellow. His fangs dripped red. That wasn’t dirt on his clothing.

“He—he can’t get out of there, can he?” Lucas stammered.

“Good idea!” the bear said. There was a “pop” like a champagne cork, and the vampire bear tumbled onto the floor. The kids shrieked and ran. The vampire pointed his stubby arm towards the door and yelled, “Lock!” The door slammed with a whoosh that shot the kids backwards into a pile. “Showtime!” he said. He locked Jessica in a trunk and tossed Alex onto the whirling fan above them. He made disgusting sucking sounds on Lucas’s neck. Marilena pulled the cross out from under her shirt and pointed it at the vampire

“Oh ouch,” he said, holding his paw to his heart. “Just kidding! I’m Theodore the Vampire. I am immortal!”

“You’re just a mean teddy bear!” Marilena yelled.

“Am not!” His eyes dimmed and he seemed to shrink.

“You’re a stuffy, all covered in catsup.”

“NO!” Tears sprang to his eyes. “I’m Bloody Teddy, I mean, Ted the Vampire.”

“Stop pretending and go back into your mirror right now!” Marilena said.

His shoulders slumped. “I’m just playing.”

“You are on a time-out! Please go back into your mirror!”

“No fair! She said the magic word!”

A cobweb swirled off the mirror, wrapped around his tummy and pulled him back into the mirror.

“And no dinner for you!” Marilena said.

Lucas sat up, rubbed the two red spots on his neck. “I’m hungry,” he said.

When he smiled, his fangs glinted in the light.

SECOND PLACE

By Donna Logar

NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: This story was tightly written with clean detail and a good arc. Of all the pieces, this showed the most professional writing style and is a fantastic flash fiction piece.

She stands before the mirror, hesitating, the reflection dimmed and distorted in the craze of cracks and fine filaments of cobwebs shrouding her image. Slowly, she reaches out to clear the webs, her tentative fingers brushing the mirror.

My hand meets hers, and grasping, I draw her through the glass as I step out into the oppressive air of the attic. Warmth - how long I had waited! I turn to look back into the mirror, see a glimmer of her contorted face.

She will learn patience; she has no choice. Someday, perhaps another will come as she came to me …

THIRD PLACE

By Téa Walker, 12-years-old

NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: This piece made me smile the whole way through. The story was original, the plot was logical, and it worked in elements of both cosmic and fantastical horror genres without losing its element of fun. I foresee great things for this young author.

One dark, gloomy night, a skeleton hand exploded from the ground. Then another, and another … until the whole graveyard was full of the hands pulling their skeletal bodies out of their graves.

Norm McDude was a normal guy. He had no idea that just a few blocks away, the skeletons were emerging from their graves and wreaking havoc. Norm woke up and got a midnight snack. He looked out of his window and spit out the last of his milk.

“Darn, I'll have to get some more milk!” was his first thought. Then his brain registered what he had just seen. “AHHHHHH!” he screamed, flinging his glass into the air causing it to fall to the ground with a crash. He stood still in shock, listening to the clatter of bones growing closer and closer to his house.

KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK!

He decided to open the door so as to not anger the skeletons.

“Hello,” said the skeleton that was in front of all the others. “We would like some milk please.”

Norm was confused.

“Why?” he asked.

“So we can return to our dimension and stop the destruction of this planet Earth and of all the universe.”

“How would milk stop the destruct--” began Norm.

“Don't ask, it’s a long story.”

“Uh, okay,” Norm said. “I actually just finished my milk, but we can see if there are any shops open at this hour…”

“Yes, the fate of this world relies on the stores being open,” said the skeletons.

“Well, that’s ominous,” Norm said cheerfully.

Since the skeletons couldn't fit in his car, they started walking slowly down the street.

“Can’t you walk any faster since the whole universe is in danger?” Norm asked, annoyed at the skeletons’ slow pace. They ran faster and bumped into lots of trees and flattened bushes and tripped on sidewalk cracks.

“Never mind,” sighed Norm.

Finally, they got to DangerWay, the biggest grocery store in town. Norm and the skeletons walked up to the door, but no luck. The store was closed. Norm quickly glanced around the rows of stores until his eyes fell upon a lighted window. The 24-Hour Mart. He walked in and said to the tired cashier, “Hello, do you have any milk? It’s an emergency.”

“Nope, sorry, we’re all out.” mumbled the cashier.

He walked back to the skeletons.

“They’re all out,” he said sadly.

He thought for a minute.

“There’s actually a farm nearby and the owners of the cows are really nice, they let me milk the cows once! Maybe we can milk a cow and leave some money behind …”

They paraded slowly to the farm. He milked the cow and gave the milk to the skeletons. Then the skeletons drank the milk and vanished. He left the money and walked back to his house in a daze.

The next day he wondered if he had dreamed it all.

RUNNER UP

By Marie Fox Ellison

NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: You could see the punch line coming, but the descriptions and characters were so good that you didn't care that you knew where it was going. Plus, of all the stories, it was the most realistic

I saw it in yesterday’s real estate ads. Sure the house looked big, old, and downright spooky, but it was on a large lot, and lights in the corner windows carried a cozy glow.

The real attraction? The place was downright affordable, and it was on the west side!!

The open house was that day, so I grabbed my purse, keys, and husband and ran for the car. We drove over the freeway, entered the coveted west side, and found the rambling old wreck down a lovely tree-lined street. I was surprised to see no other cars except the realtor’s swanky model in the driveway, where she was sitting doing some paperwork.

I bade her roll down the window and asked, “is the house open for tours today?” She looked us over with a nervous smile and said, “Yes, help yourself.” She handed us the key and quickly rolled the window back up.

Something wasn’t right. Realtors usually set up in a kitchen with lights ablaze and coffee brewing to impart a hominess that implies you could already be living there. Instead, we climbed rickety old stairs alone to a dilapidated porch, opened the massive creaky door, and let ourselves inside.

The scene before us was gloomy at best, but that didn’t deter us. People have called my husband and I the “do-it-yourselfers from hell,” but this house might carry that theory a little too far.

Dust motes floated in the air around doors falling from rotted hinges, and spiderwebs crisscrossed rooms from window to wall. Okay, so their housekeeping wasn’t the best, but did I tell you this place was on the west side?

We decided quickly that the first floor would be a total gut job and proceeded up a wonky-looking stairway, avoiding the squeaks and carefully stepping on supports in case the old wood gave way. It appeared that the house had at least a dozen bedrooms and who knows how many bathrooms.

The real estate ad suspiciously lacked details, and I began to understand why.

As we wandered from room to room, the enormity of the project was becoming all too evident, but the price and the west side location spurred us onward. I thought about the ad’s cozily lit rooms and headed toward where I thought they might be. I grabbed my husband’s hand as we nervously walked further into the gloom.

That’s when we heard a groaning noise that got louder as we approached.

Suddenly, the air around us grew frigid, and a specter materialized right in front of us, blocking our way. The ghostly figure wagged a bony finger in our faces and repeatedly moaned, “Be warned, strangers! I am the spirit of the last owner ... who couldn’t afford the property taxes! Run before it’s too late!”

We scrambled down the stairs and out the door, throwing the keys at the real estate agent before jumping in our car and speeding away to the safety of the east side.

KIDS SPECIAL MENTIONS

By Zahra Dove, 9 years old

NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: This was a really sophisticated use of plot and language. I really like the ending it was a great way to send one last chill down someone's spine.

Long ago, there lived a young girl. Her name was Mariana.

Mariana was charming, and everyone loved her.

Mariana loved to sing, and had a delightful voice. She always was kind to everyone. She lived with her mother and father. They lived happily in a huge house. The house was very sunny and joyful, and they all enjoyed it there. Mariana’s mother loved collecting antiques, so when there was an antique faire, show, auction, etc. nearby, the family had to go.

Consequently, the house was soon filled with all sorts of antiques.

One day, when Mariana’s father was coming home from work, he stopped by an antique sale. He found an old antique mirror, which, he supposed, his wife would love to own. He bought it for a low price. When he got home, Mariana’s mother said: “Oh James, it's marvelous. I love it.”

And Mariana laughed. Every day, her mother became more and more attached to it. She looked at herself in the mirror every chance she got. But, alas, each day her face grew paler and paler, and she smiled less and less.

The doctor said she was ill but did not know what the illness was.

Soon, Mariana’s mother couldn't walk, then had difficulty breathing. Eventually, she stopped breathing all together. Mariana was very sad, of course, but it was nothing like the grieving of her father. He was so sad that he sold the mansion and all of the antiques inside. But he kept the antique mirror since Mariana’s mother had loved it. Mariana’s father said that Mariana could keep the mirror in her bedroom. Mariana, like her mother, became more and more attached to it with the same results.

She grew pale, and didn't laugh or smile.

The father spent the rest of his money on the doctor, who only said he had no clue what was going on with Mariana. Soon, Mariana died, leaving the father with no wife, daughter, money or joy. He became afraid of the mirror but he did not want to give it away.

It was the last thing he had of his wife and daughter.

He barricaded himself in his shack for as long as he could before he starved. Then, he decided to ask an old friend to take him to the mansion where they used to live. The place was deserted, and he was alone. He hung the mirror up on the wall of his bedroom. He went for a little walk around to make himself tired, when he heard his wife’s reply to seeing the mirror; “Oh James, I love it.”

And he heard Mariana’s laugh.

He wandered back to his bedroom. The mirror was glowing. He reached his hand to touch it. The next few days after he touched it, he had the same symptoms as his wife and daughter. Eventually, he too died.

The mirror is still on the wall, hanging, waiting.

By Sorsha Walker, age 9

NOTE FROM THE JUDGE: A banana peel is always funny! Doubly so in a horror story! This young author has a good sense of balancing the silly and the scary.

One gloomy, stormy night, a teddy bear in the attic opened its eyes.

It jumped out of its box and slowly, quietly, opened the attic door.

The child slowly yawned and checked the time. It was 12:00 am. The child needed to go to the bathroom.

And as quietly as a cat, he tiptoed to the bathroom.

On the way back, he saw that the attic door was open and then …

“AAAAHHHHH!!” The child slipped on a banana peel!!! And broke his leg!! But before he could call for help, he fell down the stairs and landed on something furry and soft.

“Yowwwwww!!!” screamed the cat! But just then, the child heard a thump thump thump coming down the stairs. The child, his heart beating wildly, looked up and saw to his horror …

HIS MOM AND DAD!!!

“What are you doing??” they said.

The child, not liking his parents, killed them.

The teddy bear, hearing the parents’ screams, ran to the child who was covered with blood.

The teddy bear said, “Well, well, well, my arch-nemesis. We meet again.”

But those were the teddy bear’s last words.

The child had killed him too.

EDITOR’S PICK

By Kathy Guthormsen

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR: This story’s Gothic setting (literally), its vivid imagery and the author’s delightful sense of fantastical strangeness captured me from the beautifully written beginning to the satisfyingly gruesome ending.

Prior Giuseppe stood by a narrow window in the three-spired Gothic priory and gazed at the graveyard below. His eyes were rheumy with age, but he could see the late afternoon sun burnish the tombstones and bathe the village windows in a golden glow as if they were lit from within. The mist that always swirled around the grounds obscured the pathway through the graveyard with its frigid blanket.

Giuseppe pulled his cowl over his head and shivered. Damp seeped through the priory’s brick walls and emanated from its stone floors. His bones were always cold these days. He shook back his sleeve and looked at the nearly translucent skin of his arm, sinewed and scarred from decades of tending his garden. His fingers were knotty and bent with arthritis. Before too many more full moons, he too would be planted in the graveyard.

His garden grew well this year. Last fall, he had painstakingly exhumed bones of saints from the crypt beneath the chapel and crushed them. He sowed them under the first new moon in spring, watered them, and weeded them until they sprouted. Skeletal arms and hands speared up in rows among the tombstones. They were nearly ripe. In three days, the Hunter Moon would rise, cold and white, and his crop would be ready to harvest. Sweet, crunchy saints’ fingers. Giuseppe’s mouth watered.

Raucous ravens cawed overhead. Circling, calling others to join. They, too, liked saints’ fingers. Giuseppe hitched up his robes and hurried down the stone steps into the graveyard. He picked up his rake and swung it overhead like a gaunt scarecrow shouting at the birds.

“I’ll plant you next! These are mine! Stay away!”

As dusk settled, he walked among the rows of saints’ fingers chanting softly.

On the morning of the Hunter Moon, Giuseppe rose just before dawn. He brewed a pot of femur tea, then sat to eat his breakfast of toast and pâté made from the livers of supplicants. While he ate, he thought about the crop he would harvest as the moon rose.

At nightfall, Giuseppe gathered his trowel and basket. His steps were quick on the path. He breathed in the damp, earthy scent. The air was still, silent. Ravens perched along the graveyard fence and watched, waiting. With practiced movements, Giuseppe picked up his trowel and knelt beside the first skeletal arm. The brittle saints’ fingers rattled. The hair on Giuseppe’s arms stood straight and he paused to listen. A soft slither whispered from the earth. Roots stretched, then tendrilled to grasp his ankles and circle up his legs. Bony hands reached to pull him to the ground.

“No!” his cry was muffled by the soil filling his throat. As Giuseppe drew his last ragged breath, the forearms of the saints’ fingers creaked and bent. Fingers pushed earth over his body and patted it smooth.

The ravens swooped down to enjoy the harvest.

