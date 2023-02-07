We just returned from the Scotland Homebrew Competition recently, where we judged tasty German lagers, British golden ales and some odd but interesting fruit and spiced beers. In the process, we met fellow beer judges from the UK, New Zealand and Canada who excitedly told us how much they loved Sonoma County brews like Lagunitas, HenHouse and Russian River Brewing.

Sure, Edinburgh has its hand-pumped cask ales – but returning home, we were pumped up ourselves for the local beer scene, especially with two Sonoma County beer traditions happening this month: the annual release of Big Chicken by HenHouse Brewing Company, and SF Beer Week.

After judging so many malty beers in Scotland, we were ready for something more hoppy, making it perfect timing for HenHouse’s Monday release of Big Chicken. This limited release double IPA is now available on draught and in cans at HenHouse’s Palace of Barrels taproom at 1333 N. McDowell, and at the Santa Rosa brewery location, as well as in select taprooms, restaurants and bars around the Bay Area.

Big Chicken showcases some heat and a broad profile of northwest style Mosaic, Simcoe, Cascade and Centennial hops, and even features Penngrove-grown barley from Crane Farms. Historically, Big Chicken sells out quickly; what with this year’s egg supply issues, maybe we should say it will be as precious as a dozen eggs.

Meanwhile, SF Beer Week starts Friday, Feb. 10 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 19 at locations throughout the Bay Area. One of its sponsors is HenHouse, and as part of the festivities, the local brewery is inviting fans to taste their hop-filled wares at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma on Saturday, Feb. 11 and at their Palace of Barrels on Feb. 11 and 12. (Billed as “Big Chicken Weekend,” these are said to be “the final two days of guaranteed Big Chicken availability.”)

Henfans can also test out their beer trivia at the HenHouse brewery in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, Feb. 15, or catch a screening of Strange Brew (circa 1983) at the Santa Rosa location. Palace of Barrels in Petaluma will also host SF Beer Week trivia on Thursday, Feb. 16. For all the Beer Week events, go to www.sfbeerweek.org.

Other local breweries getting in on the SF Beer Week fun include Fogbelt, Old Caz, Cuver’s, Russian River and Lagunitas. Fogbelt Brewing, located in Santa Rosa, will feature its annual bacon and beer pairing five nights in a row, from Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17. Old Caz in Rohnert Park releases its Power 10 Triple IPA on Saturday, Feb. 11, with barbeque and beer pairings on Thursday, Feb. 16 and an art walk reception on Saturday, Feb. 18. And Belgian beer aficionados should head to Cuver’s in Windsor on Saturday, Feb. 11.

For those who prefer not to venture too far outside Petaluma, Brewsters has invited Russian River Brewing for a tap takeover on Monday, Feb. 13. Brewsters will also feature Ghost Town (Oakland), Barebottle Brew Co. (San Francisco and Santa Clara) and Original Pattern (Oakland) for a tap takeover on Saturday, Feb. 18. We became big fans of Ghost Town Brewing when TAPS Petaluma introduced us to their beers several years ago. TAPS knows their stuff, as evidenced by the fact that Ghost Town has since nabbed three Great American Beer Festival medals with their IPA, DIPA, and pale ale lineup, and was named brewery and brewer of the year in 2022.

Lagunitas Brewing may be the largest local source for hop-forward beers, but we are looking forward to seeing a twist on some of their classics. The new innovations lab at the Petaluma Taproom and Beer Sanctuary, located as always at 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., is rolling out a Batch #001 California Common – an Anchor Steam-like beer – bringing back the super dry and tasty Dogtown Extra Pale Ale, and also featuring Team Pils, a crisper floral hop beer with a continental vibe.

Lagunitas PILS is one of the first award-winners we judged at the BBQ, Blue & Brews beer competition in Coos Bay, Oregon a few years ago, and it remains a standout. So we are looking forward to tasting this one fresh on tap here at our local Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary.

Drea Pierotti is a certified BJCP beer judge and owner/attorney at NorCalBeerLaw.com.