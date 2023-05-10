Shana Cleveland brings solo music to the Phoenix

Rudolfo Anaya once wrote of that legendary Mexican river ghost La Llorana, “The crying woman? All mothers are the crying woman.” Along the banks of the Yuba River, another mom proves this with the deep, haunting cries of banjos, dulcimers and many other unexpectedly atmospheric instruments, coupled with moving lyrics about becoming a mother and finding her home among the Manzanitas.

On May 17, at the reportedly haunted Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, you can hear this modern-day legend confess, “I am a ghost, and I’m trying to show you what I do.”

The ghost in question is Shana Cleveland. More commonly known for the rock band La Luz that she co-founded, the artist is now touring solo alongside one of her favorite bands Shannon & the Clams.

Cleveland is not from California originally.

Growing up in Michigan, she was bitten by the California dream from an early age, though it took a while for her to move to the Golden State.

“I just felt like I was where I was supposed to be,” she said.

Now a bona fide local, she has just released her second solo album “Manzanita,” titled after that ubiquitous Californian tree.

When asked if it was true that she chose the title due to her love of the letter “Z,” Cleveland laughs.

“I did say that, but I just like the manzanitas growing in my yard,” she clarified, adding that part of her move to California was about a need for nature.

“There is a natural darkness to my art,” she allowed. “I needed that year-round access to nature for balance.”

Fans of La Luz will recognize the truth of that statement. The “surf noir” rock band plays music tinged with a decided grayness that speaks of an approaching storm on the ocean. As a solo artist, Cleveland has allowed the full storm into her songs, and like all good storms, it brings with them the birth of something beautiful, an album that, as Cleveland describes it, is full of “Love that loves love.”

The album is indeed a love letter.

A love letter to her son, to her partner, to the concept of motherhood, and to California herself.

“Nobody asks about the lyrics,” she confides.

This is a huge loss since the songwriter is also an accomplished poet. Having graduated from Columbia with a major in poetry, she has been published in multiple poetry journals and magazines.

Citing some of her favorite lyrics and how they relate to her journey into motherhood, she says, “It’s almost pregnancy sci-fi. The things that stuck. The odd facts and thoughts.”

Cleveland cites the song “Gold Tower” and the lyric she wrote when she learned that a fetus has transparent skin until the third trimester.

The words “Quiet little one made of see-through skin,” makes her think of her son every time she sings it. Mixed into this are reverential lyrics that speak to not just human motherhood but the beauty of Mother Nature with lines like, “Everything is blindingly in bloom,” about the California spring and how everything, in her words, “aggressively blooms.”

Of course, like any good poetry, her lyrics are nuanced and multi-layered.

Adding to Cleveland’s poetry is the ethereally haunting music she has composed. Together, they form a piece that, though anathema to Cleveland's love of the sunny and nature-filled aspects of her adopted home, is still quintessentially Californian. In the way that a Steinbeck story can transport you directly to the sun-baked Salinas Valley, or how a Ginsberg poem takes you to a smoke filled-bar in North Beach, Cleveland has taken the secret places of California and given them a voice.

The instrumental “Sherriff of the Salton Sea” seems to reverberate off of the old hardened playa that lies below the dying water, bringing back the ghosts of those who made the perilous jornadas, arduous journeys across a deadly stretch of desert. “Quick Winter Sun” is a visceral experience for those who grew up in one of the many deep valleys in our crumpled land. An entirely different visceral impact is the peril of the line “I can see the flames over Shasta” from the song “Ten Hour Drive in a West Coast Disaster.” The string work in “The Evil Eye” instantly transports one to a worker's camp somewhere in the almond orchards of the old Tule Lake, with the Spanish, Moorish and Romany-influenced strings still singing despite a day of backbreaking work.

Clearly, all interpretations of what the album is and isn’t will be skewed by the listener's own experiences, and that’s all right.

“I wanted to create an atmosphere,” said Cleveland, “where the listener can get lost in their own journey.”