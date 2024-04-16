Cinnabar’s ‘Shipwrecked!’ takes audiences by storm

Tickets and Information : Call Box office at (707) 763-8920, purchase online at CInnabarTheater.org or purchase at box office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What : “Shipwrecked! an Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)" (Photos courtesy of Cinnabar Theater)

Theater is the art of storytelling.

Some stories are difficult to tell, some are hard to understand, and some are painful to hear. But some stories – perhaps the best ones - are good old-fashioned yarns, and “Shipwrecked!” currently playing at Cinnabar Theater, is one of these.

The full and revealing title of Donald Margulies’s 2007 play is “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself).”

De Rougemont was a real person in Victorian England who claimed to have been shipwrecked off the coast of Australia where he lived on an island for many years before returning to publish his colorful stories.

Cinnabar’s Artistic Director Nathan Cummings could scarcely be better cast as the eponymous hero. From the moment he bursts onto the stage, Cummings’ de Rougemont holds his audience captive. With his engaging mixture of humorous bravado and child-like wonder, he is the perfect narrator of his own adventures. When the story finally takes a slightly darker turn, Cummings skillfully adds a touch of dignified pathos to this larger-than-life character that keeps us rooting for him right to the end.

He’s aided and abetted by a hugely talented and versatile troupe of four, all of whom plunge themselves wholeheartedly into the joy of this kind of storytelling. Kellie Donnelly, Andrew Patton, Amelia Bridgers and Trevor Braskamp each play multiple roles with plenty of comedy and a great deal of dexterity – although Braskamp’s turn as Bruno the Dog will be the one most beloved by younger audience members.

Whether creating the chatter of the streets of London, moving a single oar to show the roll and pitch of a ship, hoisting a makeshift sail or deftly switching a costume piece, all four are constantly busy, creating a mesmerizing swirl of sound and movement.

Following Margulies’s explicit stage directions, Cinnabar uses low tech theatrical magic. Foley sound effects, simple shadow puppets, an antique gramophone are all operated by the cast, together with an interesting jumble of props and a simple but imaginative set (designed by Braskamp), to frame de Rougemont’s fantastical world.

More high tech, but equally magical is the lighting design by April George, which lifts every scene. Reynalda Cruz’s costume design lends its own inspired touch by dressing each character in an appropriate muddle of period clothes that look as if they’ve been pulled out of a Victorian child’s dressing-up box. Stage manager John Sheridan and his team also deserve a shout out for a busy, well-managed show.

Director Trevor Hoffman’s vision for “Shipwrecked!” captures the original part-vaudeville, part-melodrama style of Victorian England theatrical entertainment. He skillfully keeps the story flowing, wisely holding the ship steady while the performers make their magic in front of our eyes.

It’s simply a delightful experience.

“Adventure, romance, suspense, it’s got a bit of everything,” says a character of de Rougemont’s published book. Indeed it has. “Shipwrecked!” is a tale for all ages – in fact, I defy you to find anyone who wouldn’t enjoy it.

After all, who doesn’t love a good story?