Shooting shadows

A few weeks ago, Petaluma photographer Renate Chestnut was walking past the Petaluma Arts Center on a sunny afternoon, when she noticed her shadow against the building’s wall.

“I started photographing it,” she reported, adding, “I’ve always liked photographing shadows.”

The light was just right for shadow-casting, and Chestnut started experimenting. It’s a type of photography she’s always been captivated by: shadows on a variety of surfaces and in different environments. At the Arts Center, Chestnut ended up taking a number of different shots all around the building.

“I didn’t change my own posture,” she explained, “because I found the different backgrounds provided by the building — and some of its art works — interesting enough.”

Once home, Chestnut printed out several of the shots, and got the idea to make a poster-board display. To the nine selected images, affixed to a blue board, she added the title/inscription, “Petaluma Arts Center Pandemic Shadow Art Walk.”

“The individual photos may not be great, but I think grouped together they give a nice impression of our Arts Center during the pandemic shutdown,” she said.

Chestnut has lived in Petaluma for almost nine years, having moved here from Mountain View with her husband, following his retirement.

“We’re extremely happy with this decision,” added the former freelance German translator. During her career, she specialized in medical technology, and finally retired just last year. The retirement, she admitted, was “largely in response to California’s new gig worker law which made it more difficult for freelancers to maintain their independent status.”

Photography, Chestnut allows, has been one of her hobbies for a long time, originally just to document family events and vacations. As she became more interested in the art form, she learned how to develop and print her own pictures.

“This was long before digital photography started,” she pointed out. “I love taking pictures of whatever catches my eye at any moment – interesting objects, people, nature scenes, man-made structures. I have whole series of tree, flower, ocean, and cloud photos that I love.”

Chestnut’s habit of taking pictures of her own shadowy image began some time ago, usually capturing the images against some unexpected background.

“The original impulse for taking them is purely aesthetic,” she explained. “After looking at several of these photos taken over the years, I have become intrigued by the mysterious quality of some of them, and have wondered whether photographing myself as a shadow may have some metaphorical meaning. I’m not sure.”