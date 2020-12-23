Shrubbery art to the rescue

Last spring, when COVID and the election were heating up, locals in Penngrove noticed something odd about the bush across the street from the JavAmore Café on Main Street.

It was festooned with Barbie dolls lounging in little hammocks.

It made you smile.

But wait. Those weren’t hammocks — they were COVID masks. And on the ground beneath the bush, an election was going on — a small “Vote Here” sign, with male and female dolls in line at a polling station and a doll at a bright red voting booth. The display still made you smile but also pause and reflect.

The “Barbie Bush,” as locals call it, was whimsical, topical and arresting.

This holiday season, the Barbie Bush lives on, the brainchild of Penngrove resident Susie Rosenthal. While winter has stripped the bush of its leaves, Rosenthal has decked the branches with holiday images. In fact, this is the third stage in the bush’s role as a local sight worth seeing. For Halloween, she turned the bush into a playful gallery of the ghoulish.

Rosenthal is glad people are enjoying the bush, but what she really hopes is that after seeing it, they will step over and visit the JavAmore Café. She and her husband Michael, a dentist with a practice in Novato, have been loyal customers of the café since it opened eighteen years ago.

They want it to survive.

“The cafe is of huge importance to our town,” Rosenthal said. “It’s a common meeting place for locals, like in the show Cheers.”

When COVID started impacting local businesses, Rosenthal realized that Penngrove could lose the café if the pandemic ran too long. She and Michael could see how hard owner-operator Kim Hanson was working to keep it going, even as her team of employees shrank from ten to three.

Hanson was born and raised in San Francisco. She and her husband Cliff have lived in Petaluma for 42 years. They have two children, Brien Simmons and Amy Amato, and two grandchildren, Sal and Gianna.

As is the case with far too many small businesses, their café has been battered by COVID. “It’s been a real roller-coaster ride,” Hanson said. “I’ve never worked so hard in my life.”

When Hanson finally had to let her dishwasher go, there was no alternative but to become a dishwasher herself.

“I’ve had to put on more hats and work seven days a week,” she said.

Rosenthal, who manages the office her husband shares with dentist Rajiv Anand, describes herself as “an interior decorator wannabe,” although she has in fact designed two dental-practice waiting rooms. The day she walked out of the café and noticed a COVID mask stuck in the bush, she had an idea.

“It looked like a tiny hammock for a doll,” she said. That started her thinking. What if the bush was decorated with lots of dolls in hammocks? Hammocks that on closer inspection proved to be COVID masks? The attention-getting bush might attract customers to the café.

Then another lightbulb came on.

Election frenzy was beginning to build around the nation — what if dolls were lined up under the bush as if they were voters at the polls? People could draw their own conclusions about the message — the important thing was that the bush would rouse interest and the café might benefit.

To launch the project, Rosenthal purchased about twenty new Barbie dolls. She discovered a vast range of Barbie variants, including a “Voting Barbie.” Once the bush was transformed, people started noticing it.

And they liked it.

“People love the Bush,” Hanson said. “They bring their kids and take pictures.”

Whether the bush can help save the café remains to be seen, but Hanson deeply appreciates the effort.

“Susie’s a wonderful, dear person,” Hanson said. “And she and her husband have been very supportive not just of me but of many others. I’m just one of many people in this position.”

(JavAmore Café is at 10101 Main St, in Penngrove (707) 794-1516)