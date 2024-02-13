Theatergoers in search of some good, hearty laughs will find them in ample supply at Novato Theater Company, where “Spamalot!” is running now through March 3. Billed as “A new musical (lovingly) ripped off from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the show features a handful of fan-favorite scenes and plentiful callbacks to the beloved film, combined with fun plot twists and a bevy of comic musical numbers brought to life in Novato by a 20-member cast and four accompanying live musicians.

Eric Idle’s “Spamalot” is a high-energy, hilarious romp through Monty Python’s Arthurian England, best appreciated by those familiar with the popular 1975 film, though it’s by no means required viewing. Even attendees who have never seen the movie will find much to enjoy in this well-executed production, rife with irreverent satire, toe-tapping tunes, outright silliness, and a fourth wall-shattering audience sing-along guaranteed to leave you smiling.

In keeping with “Holy Grail,” the show’s plot centers on the misadventures of King Arthur and his faithful coconut-bearing servant Patsy, as they wander medieval England in search of knights to join them at the Round Table. After returning to Camelot with his recruits, Arthur is contacted by God, who instructs him to find the Holy Grail. Along the way, he encounters all manner of obstacles, from unfriendly French people to a killer rabbit, and a fearsome group of forest-dwelling knights with a strange vocabulary and even stranger demands. To escape with his life, Arthur must stage a Broadway-worthy musical. But how can he succeed without a star?

It's true that every good musical needs at least one, and NTC has found its star in Daniela Innocenti Beem. Beem absolutely shines – metaphorically and often literally, thanks to gorgeous costumes by designer Tracy Bell Redig – as the beautiful and mysterious Lady of the Lake. Perhaps the only thing on stage that rivals Beem’s larger-than-life voice is her impeccable comedic timing. Her prolonged absence in Act 2 is sorely felt with a palpable drop in energy post-intermission, though the ensemble’s efforts are not at fault. Beem’s soaring vocals and tremendous stage presence leave a hole that would be hard for nearly anyone to fill. When the Lady of the Lake returns halfway through the second act to lament in song “Whatever Happened to My Part,” it’s an absolute riot, and Beem hits it out of the park.

But Beem is by no means the only talent gracing NTC’s intimate stage. Bruce Vieira is perfectly cast as the affable and lovably foolish King Arthur, and he’s an excellent singer, too. He’s a joy to watch in the lead role, and channels much of the comedic energy of the original Monty Python troupe. It’s clear he’s no stranger to their work, and there are many scenes in which he acts as an effective anchor to the source material.

Vieira and Beem are supported by a host of other talented players and an enthusiastic ensemble, many of whom occupy multiple roles. Notable among them are Michael Coury Murdock as insubordinate peasant turned conceited knight, Sir Dennis Galahad, Jere Torkelson as God ‒ stolid and commanding in his ridiculous cloud suit (another shout-out here to Redig for some creative and truly hilarious costume work) ‒ and Nicole Thordsen as the slightly less-than-brave Sir Robin. Ensemble member Anderson Templeton is a stand-out as leader of the Knights who say Ni, delivering his lines with impeccable intonation, and later taking a brilliant and memorable turn as puppeteer to a bloodthirsty rabbit.

Though the casting is somewhat uneven and a few of the choreographed numbers were at times a bit asynchronous on opening night, Petaluma-based director Larry Williams coaxes strong performances from a large cast with limited space on stage, and there is nothing notable that detracts from the overall impact or enjoyment of the show. At about two hours in length (intermission included), “Spamalot” passes in a flash, and there is seldom a dull moment.

The production is aided by some excellent stagecraft, exceeding what one might expect to find at a small community theater. Scenic Designer and Builder Michael Walraven has constructed an impressive two-story castle on the humble stage, and Redig’s costume work is absolutely stellar. There are so many details to pore over and appreciate, from the suns (with expressive mustached faces) painted onto Arthur and Patsy’s outfits to the convertible quick-change gown Beem sports at the end of Act 2. Properties Designer Cindy Morris has curated what has to be one of the most unusual collection of props ever utilized in a musical.

If you’ve never watched a grown man push a gigantic can of Spam across a stage in a tiny pram, be sure to catch this and other hysterical absurdities at “Spamalot!” before it’s gone. This reviewer left the theater sore from laughing.

