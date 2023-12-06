Sights from Festival of Trees 2023

Throughout last weekend’s Festival of Trees fundraiser ‒ the first time the event has taken place since before the pandemic ‒ spirits were as joyous and bright as the thousands of lights adorning the 50 artfully-decorated trees on display across Hotel Petaluma’s grand ballroom.

Presented by Petaluma’s Fabulous Women, a nonprofit dedicated to raising money for local charitable causes, the annual event invites local businesses and groups to decorate a small tree in some creative and memorable way, and as in the past, the tree-makers did not hold back. Each tree was up for sale, with proceeds from those transactions, and from raffles and a silent auction of various gift baskets, going to three nonprofits chosen from 19 applicants.

As announced on Friday night, the recipients this year are the Rwanda School Project, Canine Companions and Sonoma Family Meal.