‘Sip, Shop, Munch and Mingle’

It happens once a year. When Petaluma’s WTRSHD (pronounced “watershed”) holds its annual open house, a common refrain from those who find themselves stepping inside to see what’s happening is, “I never knew all of this was in here.”

Under the metal roof of the vast historic warehouse that butts-up against the Petaluma River at 429 1st St., in the area commonly known as The Warehouse District, there exists a large number of artists and makers and manufacturers of all kinds, and this is the one day the doors are thrown open for the populace to take a peek inside.

On Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Magic Shop art collective will host an open studio and exhibition, with a chance to visit the work spaces of its many mind-blowing artists.

There will be a Mother’s Day craft table, plus some fluffy ambassadors from Better with Bunnies. An array of food and drink vendors (Napolito, Oskey’s Ice Cream, Bloom’s End, Auntie JJ’s, Barber Cellars, Paper Place Wine Co. and Super Coffee Roasters) will be on hand to keep visitors fed and watered.

A vast assortment of visiting artisans will be present showing off their gorgeously-crafted wares, from jewelry, candles and ceramics to fashions, prints, botanicals and shoes.

The WTRSHED is at 429 1st Street, just down the way from the Foundry Wharf.