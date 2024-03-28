Sisters team up to create ‘safe space’ in Petaluma salon

Family is an interesting word.

It’s so ubiquitous that everyone thinks they know how to define it. The reality, however, is that any two people will define the word differently. For the co-owners of the Moon Room Salon, sisters Desiree Cerda, Nicole Price and chosen sister Cynthea Amnatkeo, the meaning of that word is probably best summed up by the precocious protagonist of the film Lilo and Stitch: “Family means nobody gets left behind.”

When it comes to defining the environment of the Moon Room, family is the unspoken common theme in all three replies.

“It’s a safe space,” says Desiree. “We wanted to focus on care,” adds Cynthea. And Nicole says, “We are working on supporting and uplifting our community.”

As they speak, various children’s voices chime in and out in the background. All three are busy moms who are also working full-time at the salon. Make that salons. They now own two, one in Petaluma and one in Sonoma. And yes, it’s a lot of work.

“At first, we were working 12-hour days,” Desiree admits, “but since the pandemic …”

Cynthea takes over the sentence.

“Since the pandemic and becoming mothers, we’ve learned the importance of balance.”

The strong bond shared by the three is evident, not only in their ability to smoothly take over an interview when one has to deal with a child but also in their ability to take over the operations of Purely Sonoma in 2020, adding to the Moon Room family during the pandemic.

“They had e-commerce set up,” Cynthea says, noting the importance of online purchasing and deliveries during the lockdowns. “That helped a lot. It allowed us to sell more of the products we are known for without relying on people entering the salon.”

Those products are one of the things that really set the Moon Room apart. All three have worked in the beauty and wellness industry their entire adult lives. Nicole started in fashion, first attending the Fashion Institute of San Francisco and then moving on to the London College of Fashion. Cynthea and Desiree started by taking theater makeup classes at the Santa Rosa Junior College and then moving on to the San Francisco Institute of Esthetics and Cosmology.

They saw a lot of waste and harmful practices in their training and later work. Not wanting to expose themselves or others to the harsh chemicals traditionally used in the beauty industry, and not wanting to be part of the problem in the ecological challenges our world is now facing, they did what they do best ‒ they pulled together and came up with a solution.

All three returned to SRJC and completed the entrepreneurship program. This training allowed them to create a realistic business plan and deal with the challenges of small business ownership. In July 2016, they put their plan into action, opening the first Moon Room location in Petaluma.

The Moon Room is more than a traditional salon, they all agree.

“It’s a community,” Cynthea says.

The salon is designed to be a holistic, gender-neutral, safe space.

“We didn’t want anyone to feel excluded,” Desiree says of their decision to open a gender-neutral space. While salons traditionally cater to women and barbershops to men, the Moon Room offers full barber and salon services in one location. Nothing is marketed for any gender. Everyone is welcome to select whatever is right for them without discomfort or intimidation. And clients enjoy these services with the knowledge that the products being used are non-harmful to them and the environment.

“It’s important that our products come from suppliers that share our ethos,” Cynthea says. That ethos requires all products in the salon to be clean with no harmful chemicals. All suppliers must source their ingredients with fair trade and community-building practices. All products are eco-conscious with a minimum ecological footprint.

And all the products have to do what they say they do.

“The most common question we answer is, ‘Do holistic and organic beauty products work?’” Desiree says, adding that they wouldn’t use them if they didn’t work. Acknowledging that there has been some pushback from the more traditional beauty industry regarding switching to the eco-conscious model, she adds, “Old habits die hard. There is no use tearing other people down over it.”

And while the sisters admit that not every product currently in the salons checks all the boxes, they always look for products that do.

Says Desiree, “We want to be a resource for clean beauty.”